Feb 23 Texton Property Fund Ltd

* Dividend per share up by 11.7 pct from 40 cents to 44.68 cents per share

* Investment property income up by 36.5 pct from R124.5 million to R169.9 million in six months ended Dec. 31, 2014

* Headline EPS 45.1 cents for 6 months to Dec