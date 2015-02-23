Feb 23 Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Proposed offer by Bidvest to acquire up to 100 pct of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited ("Adcock")

* Bidvest has agreed with Blue Falcon and Bophelo Trust to purchase dividend shares at r52.00 per Adcock ordinary share for cash

* Purchase requires such dividend shares to be released from restrictions contained in existing Adcock Bee transaction

* Offer consideration payable by Bidvest to Adcock ordinary shareholders who accept proposed offer will be r52.00 in cash per Adcock share

* Offer consideration represents a premium of 13 pct to volume weighted average price per Adcock share for 30 days ended February 20 2015, being r46.03