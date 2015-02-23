Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 Aqeri Holding AB :
* Q4 revenue 18.9 million crowns versus 9.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.6 million Swedish crowns ($309,500) versus loss 2.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4007 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: