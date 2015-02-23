BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
Feb 23 Cts Eventim
* Says has received questions on market position from german cartel office
* Says considering company's growth, questions do not come as a surprise
* Says are convinced that company complied with rules, have answered all questions Further company coverage:
* AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017