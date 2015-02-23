Feb 23 Biogaia Ab
* Biogaia subsidiary infant bacterial therapeutics gets
orphan drug designation in europe
* Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT), subsidiary of
BioGaia, has obtained the Orphan Drug Designation for the
prevention of NEC (a rare and fatal disease that affects
premature infants) in Europe, which complements the
corresponding designation in the US from FDA, granted in August
2013.
* Orphan drugs are either drugs or biologics intended for
the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases which
are defined as life-threatening or chronically debilitating
conditions affecting less than five in 10,000 people
in the European Union per year.
* The Orphan Drug Designation allows IBT to obtain
assistance with development of the drug, fee reductions and
marketing incentives.
