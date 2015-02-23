Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 Intandem Films Plc
* Robert Mitchell has resigned from his position as chief executive officer with immediate effect
* Tim Crowley, who joined recently as an executive director, has been appointed chief executive officer
* Role will include setting a new strategic direction for business, including assisting board in raising new funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: