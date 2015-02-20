BRIEF-CareTrust REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results
Feb 20 Brighter publ AB :
* Selects Veryday as its industrial design partner for the next generation of Brighter One
* Says Brighter will, in cooperation with Veryday, select technology partner for engineering work in development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides a business update