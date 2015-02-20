Feb 20 TDC A/S :

* Announces proposed issuance of 800 million euros ($906.56 million) senior unsecured bonds with a maturity of 12 years under company's 5.5 billion euros EMTN programme

* Issue is euro denominated with coupon of 1.75 pct

* Bonds are due to mature on Feb. 27, 2027