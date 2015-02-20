BRIEF-Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
Feb 20 TDC A/S :
* Announces proposed issuance of 800 million euros ($906.56 million) senior unsecured bonds with a maturity of 12 years under company's 5.5 billion euros EMTN programme
* Issue is euro denominated with coupon of 1.75 pct
* Bonds are due to mature on Feb. 27, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing