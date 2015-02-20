BRIEF-Makemytrip Limited announces $330 million equity financing
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
Feb 20 Bilici Yatirim :
* FY 2014 revenue of 79.1 million lira ($32.2 million) versus 66.7 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 15.3 million lira versus 7.9 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4536 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Makemytrip Ltd - company will issue 4.6 million ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at a price of $36 per ordinary share
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing