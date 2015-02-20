BRIEF-Morguard North American REIT says basic FFO of $0.30 per unit for three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016.
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 20 Gunes Sigorta AS :
* Will not pay dividend for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
* White mountains insurance group ltd says Reid T. Campbell will become its chief financial officer on may 17, 2017