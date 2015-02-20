Feb 20 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :

* Says total revenue 2014 was 10.3 million euros, a decrease of 16 pct compared to reference period

* Says 2014 net operating result increased by 27.6 million euros compared to 2013

* Says 2014 profit of 25.9 million euros versus loss 1.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 net profit 25.28 million euros versus net loss of 0.75 million euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 2.17 million euros versus 3.04 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1vOMIEk