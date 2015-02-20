BRIEF-Perfumania reports Q4 loss per share $0.45
* Perfumania reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter net sales of $142 million
Feb 20 Tat Gida :
* Fy 2014 revenue of 817 million lira ($332.79 million) versus 696.1 million lira year ago
* Fy 2014 net profit of 150.6 million lira versus 2.5 million lira year ago
* Fy 2014 cash flow from operating activities 39.8 million lira versus 27.8 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.4550 lira)
* Pepsico Inc - Quarterly dividend of $0.8050 per share of pepsico common stock, a 7.0 percent increase versus comparable year-earlier period.