Feb 23 Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd

* Vostok nafta depository receipt buy-back

* Vostok has between February 16 and February 20, 2015 repurchased 4,012 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), at an average price of SEK 40.00. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)