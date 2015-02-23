Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 Ericsson
* Ericsson deploys the Device Connection Platform as a single platform to manage Internet of Things across the Bridge Alliance's mobile operators, covering 36 countries
* Says solution significantly reduces barriers to deployment for enterprises, keeping total cost of ownership low while maximizing quality of service Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: