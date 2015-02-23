Feb 23 Old Mutual Plc

* As part of process of terminating components of original BEE transaction, Nedbank Group will repurchase 8.9 mln shares from trusts

* Nedbank will repurchase shares from Brimstone Trust and from Wiphold Trust

* Nedbank Group repurchase represents 1.79 pct of shares currently in issue