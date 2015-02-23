Feb 23 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* FY rental income of 608.7 million Swedish crowns ($72.48 million)

* Q4 rental income 281.9 million crowns

* Q4 net operation income 98.3 million crowns

* Board will not propose any dividend for the financial year 2014