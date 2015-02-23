Feb 23 Hansa Medical AB :
* Decided on a rights issue which will provide company with
246 million Swedish crowns ($29.30 million) before deduction of
costs
* Says rights issue is fully guaranteed by subscription
undertakings and underwriting
* Says subscription period commences on March 19, 2015 and
terminates on April 2, 2015
* To issue at most 6,482,400 new shares with pre-emptive
rights for current shareholders to subscribe for new shares at
subscription price of 38 crowns per share
($1 = 8.3999 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)