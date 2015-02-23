Feb 23 HiQ International AB :

* Proposes that a share split 2:1 combined with a compulsory redemption procedure shall be carried out

* Says redemption share will then be redeemed for 2.60 Swedish crowns per share, representing a transfer of about 138 million ($16.44 million) crowns to company's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3940 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)