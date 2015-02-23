Country singer Loretta Lynn hospitalized after suffering stroke
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
Feb 23 Transmode AB
* Transmode : Tenerife Island council deploys high-capacity network from transmode and APFUTURA
* The new packet-optical network is the first of three phases to be deployed in the island and it connects Tenerife Island Council 38 sites in a metro network covering the island of Tenerife over multiple rings Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Country music singer Loretta Lynn was hospitalized after a suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her official website said Friday.
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: