Feb 23 Topdanmark A/S :

* Søren Thorup Sørensen, board member in Topdanmark, bought 2,229 Topdanmark shares for 500,411 Danish crowns ($76,045)

* Anders Colding Friis, board member at Topdanmark, has bought 2,200 shares for 493,087 crowns ($1 = 6.5805 Danish crowns)