Feb 23 Hyprop Investments Ltd

* Revenue 1 312 270 000 rand for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Net interest increased by 14,0 pct, mainly due to capital expenditure on Rosebank Mall and acquisition of Manda Hill

* Basic and diluted headline EPS (cents) 253,9 for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Net asset value per share at 31 December 2014 increased by 7,2 pct to 81,49 rand (30 June 2014: 76,02 rand)

* Dividend of 262,7 cents per share for six months ended 31 December 2014

* Expects dividend growth of between 12 pct and 15 pct for full year to 30 June 2015; upward revision from guidance provided in August 2014