Feb 23 3i Group :

* To invest in uk-headquartered Aspen Pumps, the global market leader in condensate removal pumps, for an enterprise value of 105 mln stg

* Aspen had organic sales CAGR of 12 pct between 2009 and 2014 and delivered EBITA of 10 million stg in the year ended Dec 31, 2014