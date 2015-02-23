BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 23 Marel hf :
* Divests its High Speed Slicing business in the United Kingdom
* Says deli and bacon slicing business has revenue of about 10 million euros ($11.32 million) per year
* Will retain frozen portioning and robotics product families, which remain of strategic importance to Marel
* Says Middleby Corporation will be acquirer of this business and closing of transaction is expected before end of Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.