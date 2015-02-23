BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 23 Hi Media SA :
* Signs an agreement with Orange to acquire Orange's digital advertising networks in Spain, in the United States and in Mexico
* Expects to finalize transaction in Q1 of 2015
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed, but group has indicated its financial capacities are not impacted
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.