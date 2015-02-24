Feb 24 Innofactor Plc :

* Q4 net sales 12.5 million euros ($14.15 million) versus 11.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* Says net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2015 is estimated to increase from 2014

* Says board of directors proposes that no dividend be distributed for financial period of 2014