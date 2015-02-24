BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
Feb 24 G5 Entertainment publ AB :
* Q4 revenue 57.7 million Swedish crowns ($6.86 million) versus 28.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.4 million crowns versus loss 20.5 million crowns year ago
* Says no dividend is paid for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4143 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)