Feb 24 G5 Entertainment publ AB :

* Q4 revenue 57.7 million Swedish crowns ($6.86 million) versus 28.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 2.4 million crowns versus loss 20.5 million crowns year ago

Says no dividend is paid for 2014