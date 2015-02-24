Feb 24 Docdata NV :

* FY revenue stable at 169 million euros ($191.6 million)

* FY net profit of 7.3 million euros, up 4.3 pct

* Proposal to distribute dividend of 0.55 euro per share out of profit per share of 1.05 euro (2013: 0.70 euro dividend per share from 1.24 euro profit per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)