BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Final amount of capital increase after operations of stabilization is 12.9 million euros ($14.6 million)
* Capital increase corresponds to the issuance of 2,049,875 new shares
* Announces full exercise of over-allotment option corresponding to 267,375 additional shares and 1.7 million euros
* Following these transactions, share capital is now 6,859,962 shares, market capitalization of 52.8 million euros based on the closing share price on Feb. 23 (7.7 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday, which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.