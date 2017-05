Feb 24 Napatech A/S :

* Q4 revenue 48.4 million Danish crowns ($7.35 million) versus 44.0 million crowns year ago

* EBITDA for Q4 2014 was 4.6 million crowns, a decrease of 5.9 million crowns compared to Q4 2013

* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin around 12 pct

* Sees revenue growth around 12 pct for 2015

* Napatech expects a rather modest Q1 2015 compared to 2014