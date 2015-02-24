Feb 24 Scanfil Oyj :
* Q4 turnover 49.6 million euros ($56.17 million) versus
45.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.5 million
euros year ago
* Board of directors proposes to annual general meeting a
2014 dividend of eur 0.07 per share
* Expects turnover to increase by 2-8 pct in 2015
* Operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 is
expected to be 13 million - 17 million euros
* Sees 2015 turnover will decrease slightly in first half of
year and particularly in Q2, compared to 2014
