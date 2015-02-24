BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
Feb 24 Computacenter Plc
* Valid elections to accept purchase offer were received in respect of 98.6 million B shares, representing about 71 per cent of B shares in issue
* Single B share dividend of 71.9 pence per b share payable to those holders of b shares who were on register of members of company at 7.30 a.m. today. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)