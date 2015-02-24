Feb 24 Computacenter Plc

* Valid elections to accept purchase offer were received in respect of 98.6 million B shares, representing about 71 per cent of B shares in issue

* Single B share dividend of 71.9 pence per b share payable to those holders of b shares who were on register of members of company at 7.30 a.m. today.