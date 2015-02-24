BRIEF-Kungsleden extends credit commitment at lower commitment fee
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS EXTENDED A CREDIT COMMITMENT AT A LOWER COMMITMENT FEE
Feb 24 Banque Cantonale de Geneve :
* FY 2014 net profit of 76.2 million Swiss francs ($80.2 million), up 4.4 pct
* FY operating profit 115.4 million Swiss francs versus 85.7 million Swiss francs year ago
* Says will propose a FY 2014 dividend payment of 5 pct of the par value of shares; this 11 pct increase accompanies the excellent results and the positive outlook
* Says for 2015, the bank is forecasting profits comparable to those of 2014
* FY gross profit 153.3 million Swiss francs versus 131.1 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY-end CET1 12.59 percent versus 11.60 percent year ago Source text - bit.ly/1DhLp6b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS EXTENDED A CREDIT COMMITMENT AT A LOWER COMMITMENT FEE
By Christina Martin May 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday as an overnight decline in commodity prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy, while the Philippines extended gains on positive inflation data. Chinese iron ore futures fell nearly 7 percent in opening trades, and copper held near four-month lows, following its biggest one-day drop in 20 months in the previous session. Oil prices fell further on Friday to be