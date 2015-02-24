Feb 24 Ipsen SA :

* Enters into option agreement to acquire Canbex Therapeutics

* Announced that Canbex has granted Ipsen an option giving Ipsen exclusive right to purchase 100 percent of Canbex shares

* Acquisition is upon completion of phase IIa study of Canbex's lead candidate for treatment of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis (MS)

* Pays 6 million euros ($6.8 million) upfront for option to acquire Canbex at completion of phase IIa study of lead compound