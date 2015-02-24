Feb 24 Kinepolis Group Nv

* Kinepolis generated 262.6 million eur revenue and 35.2 million eur profit and took first steps in the execution of its expansion strategy

* Revenue increased by 6.8 pct

* Current EBITDA was stable at 74.3 million eur (-0.5 pct).

* Distribution of a super dividend of eur 0.20 per share is proposed.

* Current profit was eur 35.6 million (-4.8 pct), eps eur 1.34 (-2.9 pct).

* Dividend of 0.69 eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: