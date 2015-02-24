BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Files lawsuit against Actavis, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday, which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.