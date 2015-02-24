Feb 24 Eoh Holdings Ltd

* Headline EPS is expected to be between 275.5 cents and 298.5 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct for six months ended Jan. 31 2015

* EPS is expected to be between 275.8 cents and 298.7 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 30 pct for 6 months ended 31 Jan.