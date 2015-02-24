BRIEF-Kungsleden extends credit commitment at lower commitment fee
* KUNGSLEDEN HAS EXTENDED A CREDIT COMMITMENT AT A LOWER COMMITMENT FEE
Feb 24 Ratos
* Ratos: Aibel awarded contract for Johan Sverdrup field worth approximately NOK 8 billion
* Aibel has been awarded an EPC contract (EPC - Engineering, Procurement, Construction) for the topside section of a drilling platform for the Johan Sverdrup field. This is a large-scale assignment which extends until 2018 when final delivery to the operator, Statoil, is scheduled.
* Ratos's holding in Aibel amounts to 32 percent. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
