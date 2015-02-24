Feb 24 Ratos

* Ratos: Aibel awarded contract for Johan Sverdrup field worth approximately NOK 8 billion

* Aibel has been awarded an EPC contract (EPC - Engineering, Procurement, Construction) for the topside section of a drilling platform for the Johan Sverdrup field. This is a large-scale assignment which extends until 2018 when final delivery to the operator, Statoil, is scheduled.

Ratos's holding in Aibel amounts to 32 percent.