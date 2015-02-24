Feb 24 Ascension Properties Ltd

* Rebosis/Ascension joint announcement of firm intention by Rebosis to acquire 100 pct of issued linked unit capital of Ascension

* Ascension board has appointed Mazars Corporate Finance proprietary limited to act as independent expert to review terms of schemes

* In anticipation of schemes, Rebosis will declare a special distribution to shareholders or linked unit holders of its distributable income

* Will declare a special distribution to holders of ascension A and B linked units of its distributable income

* Ascension B linked units to be exchanged for Rebosis shares on 23.54900 Rebosis shares for every 100 Ascension B linked units

* Ascension a linked units to be exchanged for Rebosis shares on 19.34236 Rebosis A shares for every 100 Ascension A linked units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: