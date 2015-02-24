BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Q4 operating loss 10.3 million Norwegian crowns ($1.35 million) versus loss 9.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax loss 10.2 million crowns versus loss 8.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6149 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MANILA, May 5 The Philippines said it would raise with the United Nations the failure of one of its top human rights investigators to notify the government of her visit on Friday, which was a "clear signal" she was not interested in an objective view.