Feb 24 PSI Group ASA :

* Q4 operating revenues 252.2 million Norwegian crowns ($33.14 million) versus 188.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 26.8 million crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago

* Board will propose a dividend of 0.35 crown, an increase of 17 pct compared to previous year ($1 = 7.6104 Norwegian crowns)