BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
Feb 24 PSI Group ASA :
* Q4 operating revenues 252.2 million Norwegian crowns ($33.14 million) versus 188.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 26.8 million crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago
* Board will propose a dividend of 0.35 crown, an increase of 17 pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6104 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)