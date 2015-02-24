Feb 24 BHS Tabletop AG :

* FY revenue up 9.1 percent to 99.3 million euros ($112.5 million)

* FY 2014 EBIT amounted to 4.7 million euros, an increase of 1.0 million euros over the previous year (3.7 million euros

* FY net income amounted to 3.7 million euros (previous year: 3.0 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue and earnings above the values from 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)