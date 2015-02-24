BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales of $34.9 mln
* In H1 of 2016/17, Datacolor AG posted net sales of USD 34.9 million (H1 2015/16: USD 33.8 million)
Feb 24 Innofactor Plc :
* The Legal Register Centre has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of the customer information system project for the Criminal Sanctions Agency
* The project includes the first stage of the system delivery, maintenance related to the stage, and the necessary software licenses
* Says system delivery is planned to be implemented during 2015 and 2016
* Says comparison price (excluding vat) of procurement for contract period is 4,771,024 euros ($5.40 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)