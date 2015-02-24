Feb 24 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* FY 2014 EBITDA is expected at around 50 million euros ($56.5 million), with EBIT of around 43 million euros

* Says profit for period (pro-forma) of around 20 million euros is expected for full year 2014

* To propose dividend increase of 62 cents to 1.25 euros per share