German stocks - Factors to watch on May 5
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 5 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Feb 24 203 Web Group publ AB :
* In connection with launch of Shopello in Denmark, acquires Danish company Pricecloud ApS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, May 5 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
ZURICH, May 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: