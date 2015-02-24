PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 Net Holding AS :
* Starts negotiations with Scientific Games to sell minority stake in Net Piyango ve Sans Oyunlari Ticaret AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has received a green light from the telecoms regulator IFT to buy rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, the telecoms giant said on Thursday.