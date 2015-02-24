Feb 24 Financial Conduct Authority
* FCA fines Aviva Investors 17.6 mln stg for systems and
controls failings that led to its failure to manage conflicts of
interest fairly
* Found significant weaknesses in Aviva Investors' risk
management framework and systems and controls that operated in
fixed income area
* Concluded that Aviva Investors failed to take reasonable
care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and
effectively with adequate risk management systems
* Aviva Investors and its senior management have worked with
FCA in an exceptionally open and cooperative manner and have
committed significant resources to investigating and addressing
weaknesses in its control environment
Link to source: [bit.ly/1DNEPaa]