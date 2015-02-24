BRIEF-Tata Motors JLR total April sales down 2.3 pct
* Says small decrease in sales in quarter as in UK, customers purchased vehicles before the increase in vehicle tax on 1st April
Feb 24 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA :
* Signs 19.6 million zloty ($5.3 million) deal with Lidl Polska Sklepy Spoywcze Sp. z o.o. Sp. K.
* The deal is for delivery of the company's products to the client until the end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6765 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says infused $4.75 million in the equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company Source text: [Tata Coffee Limited has informed the Exchange vide letter dated May 05,2015 that This has reference to our earlier communication dated 19th December, 2016, wherein we had informed you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art greenfield Freeze Dried Instant Coffee facility in Vietnam of 5000 MT capacity per annum through a Subsidiary Company with an E