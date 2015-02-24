Feb 24 Liepajas Autobusu Parks AS :
* Says Kurzeme district court has adopted decision on
initiation of legal protection proceeding of company's unit
Baltic Taxi LLC
* Baltic Taxi has liabilities of 2 million euros ($2.26
million) against LLC Finansu restrukturizacijas un risinajumi
and entitlement of 2.5 million euros against LLC Baltijas
Aviacijas Sistemas
* It is supposed to cover these liabilities in accordance
with the plan of legal protection proceedings activities that is
being developed by Baltic Taxi
* Baltic Taxi plans to renew its solvency
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8831 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)