Feb 24 Asetek A/S :

* Has retained Arctic Securities and Carnegie as bookrunners to advise on and effect an undocumented private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors

* Says private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors with target gross proceeds of between 80-100 million Norwegian crowns ($10.5-$13.2 million)

* Says minimum order in private placement has been set to number of shares that equals an aggregate purchase price of 1 million crowns

* Says subject to successful completion of private placement, intends to propose to Extraordinary General Meeting to conduct a subsequent offering directed towards shareholders in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6012 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)