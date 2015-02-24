Feb 24 Asetek A/S :
* Has retained Arctic Securities and Carnegie as bookrunners to advise on and effect an
undocumented private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international
investors
* Says private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international
investors with target gross proceeds of between 80-100 million Norwegian crowns ($10.5-$13.2
million)
* Says minimum order in private placement has been set to number of shares that equals an
aggregate purchase price of 1 million crowns
* Says subject to successful completion of private placement, intends to propose to
Extraordinary General Meeting to conduct a subsequent offering directed towards shareholders in
company
($1 = 7.6012 Norwegian crowns)
