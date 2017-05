Feb 24 INC SA :

* Its 49.9 percent-owned Carpathia Capital SA to debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange's alternative market AeRO on Feb 25

* Its Carpathia Capital SA to operate in Romania as venture capital/private equity fund

* INC will consolidate the financial results of Carpathia Capital SA as it is part of the company's capital group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)